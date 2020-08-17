New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Monday morning.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Muzaffarnagar, Khatoli during the next two hours," the IMD tweeted at 7.45 am.

Earlier today, the weather department has also thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi. (ANI)

