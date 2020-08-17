Focussing on timely & aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/7OgK6R9ixC — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Focussing on timely & aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low: Ministry of Health.

Delhi: Fire breaks out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building. 5 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

Mumbai, August 17: Former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday. Chauhan was 73 years old and he passed away following complications due to Covid-19. He is survived by wife Sangeeta and son Vinayak.

High-speed 4G internet services were restored in two districts in Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday midnight on a trial basis, said, officials. The services have been restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of the Union Territory and it will be the first time when high-speed internet services will return to the region after restrictions were clamped following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in 2019 on August 5.

The coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra crossed 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 casualties were reported in the state. 20,037 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far. The case fatality rate (CSR) in the state stood at 3.36 percent.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.