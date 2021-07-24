Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) There was light to moderate rainfall at many places in Rajasthan on Saturday, and widespread downpour is expected in the eastern part of the state till July 27, the meteorological department office here said.

It said Pirawa in Jhalawar recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm in a 24-hour period ending Saturday morning.

Pipalda (Kota) and Malsisar (Jhunjhunu) received 8 cm downpour each during the same span of time, the Met said.

Among other places, Dabok, Ajmer and Vanasthali recorded 3.2 mm, 1.4 mm and 1 mm rainfall respectively till Saturday evening.

The weather office also said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions during July 24-27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)