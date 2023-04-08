Baripada, Apr 8 (PTI) Three women were killed and five others injured when lightning struck them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Ankura area of Karanjia town.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Repeated Visits Show How Weak BJP Is in State, Says Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

Lightning struck them when they were under a mango tree during rain near the cremation ground to attend the cremation of a relative, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Subasini Das (70), Jibati Naik (30) and Hemlata Ho (25), said Suchendu Mahalik, Inspector In Charge of Karanjia police station.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 17th Roza of Ramzan on April 9 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

The five injured persons were admitted to Karanjia Sub Divisional Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)