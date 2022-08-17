Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): In a tragic incident on Tuesday, four labourers died in a lightning strike in Bogolu village of Lingapalem mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district.

It has been reported that three people also were injured and shifted to the hospital.

The police told that the thunderbolt fell on the labourers while removing the trees.

The deceased were identified as Kondababu (35), Dharmaraju (20), Raju (25) and Venu (18) and later, their bodies were sent to Eluru government hospital for postmortem.

Eluru Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said, "Four labourers died on the spot. They were working in the district Reserve Forest when the incident took place."

Following the incident, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The post-mortem is conducted and after that, the bodies will be handed over to their relatives. (ANI)

