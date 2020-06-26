Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Seven people have been killed due to lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the District Magistrate confirmed.

"Seven people including farmers and students have died in different areas of the district after lightning struck during a thunderstorm. An investigation is being carried out by the local administration. Financial aid will be provided to their families," District Magistrate Amit Kishore said.

"Many employees of magistrate office narrowly survived while the electronic gadgets caught fire in the office," said Kishore.

Earlier, at least 83 people died due to lightning strikes and thunderstorm in Bihar in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

