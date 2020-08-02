Chittoor(Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Long queues were seen outside liquor vends which were allowed to open in the containment zone areas of Srikalahasti town in Chittoor after almost three months.

People gathered in large numbers without maintaining social distancing norms to buy liquor. Some were also seen without masks waiting for their turn to get liquor.

Also Read | Bihar Floods | Over 50 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Mounts to 13: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Municipal sanitary staffs were seen requesting the people to stand in queues and maintain social distance.

Earlier on May 4, standalone shops including liquor shops in all zones, barring containment areas were re-opened following the central government's guidelines on coronavirus induced lockdown.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming Schedule: Watch Live Coverage of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,555 new Coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,58,764 including 82,886 recoveries and 1,474 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,404, said state health department on Sunday.

There are 5,647 active cases in Chittoor district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)