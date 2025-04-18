Palghar, Apr 18 (PTI) The excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 44,000 that was being smuggled into Maharashtra from the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, an official said on Friday.

The liquor was concealed inside a welding machine box and transported on a two-wheeler, said excise inspector S S Phadtare.

Acting on a tip, a trap was near Nilgiri Hotel along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at Wadoli, and the seizure was made on Thursday night, he said.

The liquor had labels specifying that it was meant for sale only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, where tax regulations are different from Maharashtra, the official said.

Two men from Rajasthan, identified as Pukh Raj and Rana Ram, have been arrested in connection with the case, he added.

