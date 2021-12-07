New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Tuesday said it will contest from 19 districts in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and will initiate talks for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the polls.

In a statement issued by its National General Secretary Javed Raza and Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar, the party said initial talks are going on with CPM, CPI and Forward Block, among others, for an alliance and more political parties are expected to join the alliance.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found From House in Dum Dum.

The party's patron Sharad Yadav has been authorised to initiate alliance talks with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the state polls, the statement said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be announced early next year. HRS hrs

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Assaulted with Hammer, Iron Rods in Faridabad Over Old Enmity; Two Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)