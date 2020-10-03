New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) meeting that was scheduled on Saturday has been postponed owing to the ill health of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was taken to hospital earlier today.

Also Read | American Navy’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft Seen at Indian Military Base in Andaman and Nicobar.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Saturday evening in the national capital to decide on whether to accept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) offer of seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the party's sources, it may be decided at the meeting that the LJP top brass, which is already unhappy with the NDA's offer, will either accept the offer or go ahead with its plan to fight on 143 constituencies in the Bihar elections.

Also Read | RAISE 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence on October 5.

Chirag Paswan meanwhile shared his "Bihar first Bihari first" a vision document of the LJP on Twitter. He said that the document has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought that the people of the state will bless him to make Bihar first and restore its pride so that "all my candidates could strengthen the hands of the prime minister."

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)