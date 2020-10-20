Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

This list has 42 names.

The party, which was part of the ruling NDA in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against JD-U and not against the BJP. Paswan has been slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some of the promises made by JD-U.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

