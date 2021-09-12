Visual from Patna on death anniversary of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party will observe the first death anniversary of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday.

"We have organised an event to observe the 'Barsi' (first death anniversary) of Ram Vilas Paswan ji and invited the political leaders of Bihar and followers of Paswan ji will join us", said a party worker.

On being asked about state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's invitation for the event, he said, "The national president waited for any reply from him but no news came from his end."

Earlier on Wednesday, the son of Ram Vilas, Chirag Paswan met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to invite him for this event.

Last year on October 8, the founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan passed away following an illness at the age of 74. (ANI)

