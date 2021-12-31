New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against YSR Congress MP Raghu Ramkrishna Raju, and 15 other individuals and companies in connection with an alleged loan fraud case of Rs 947 crore with the Power Finance Corporation Limited and other lenders, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency alleged that Raju's company Ind Barath group had allegedly availed around Rs 947.71 crore from a consortium of lenders for setting up a thermal power plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The consortium was led by the Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) and the other lenders were Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL).

"It was further alleged that the borrower company neither completed the project nor complied with the terms and conditions of loan agreements. The accused, including borrower company, allegedly transferred/diverted the disbursed project funds to create fixed deposits with Bank of India and UCO Bank and to pay advances to contractors," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said the CBI charge sheet alleged that the accused availed loans against these fixed deposits and advances paid to contractors for the group companies and later due to non-repayment of loan amount, the said FDs were adjusted against the loan accounts, leading to loss to the lenders.

"It was also alleged that the borrower company in collusion with other accused illegally used and siphoned off the funds disbursed for setting up thermal power project. Thus, the accused cheated the complainants, lenders and caused loss of Rs. 947.71 crore (approx.) to them. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed, " he said.

