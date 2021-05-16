Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): As the 15-day lockdown came into force in West Bengal from Sunday in the wake of surge in coronavirus infections, all local, suburban and EMU train services in the state will continue to remain suspended till further advice.

However, services of other special trains, mail /express special trains, parcel trains & freight trains will continue to run as per schedule, till further advice.

The passengers of long-distance special trains are advised to strictly adhere to the COVID protocols notifies by concerned state governments and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour.

Mandatory rules of passengers wearing masks or face cover while in trains or at railway premises remain the same and are advised to avail special train services only when it is absolutely necessary.

West Bengal government on Saturday announced fresh restrictions from 6 am on May 16 to 6 pm on May 30.

Schools, government/private offices, malls, cinema halls, restaurants and gyms will remain closed while metro, intra-state transportation have also been suspended. Besides emergency services, the movement of private vehicles is prohibited.

"Academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering remain prohibited. No more than 50 people allowed in wedding functions. Movement of private vehicles, taxi, auto to be suspended from May 16 till May 30. Schools to remain closed," West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

"All offices including government and private to remain closed except emergency services from Sunday. Intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons, swimming pools will remain closed," he said.

However, the Chief Secretary informed that retail shops will be open from 7-10 am.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths in the state have been reported so far.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had made a mandatory rule that people arriving in the state should carry negative RT-PCR report with them. (ANI)

