Katihar (Bihar) [India], February 5 (ANI): Locals at Dighari Panchayat in Korha block of Katihar on Sunday raised slogans against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his 'Samadhan Yatra', claiming that they were not allowed to meet him.

The protesters also set fire to posters featuring the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar embarked on the statewide 'Samadhan Yatra' on January 5. During the yatra, which will pass through 18 districts, public feedback will be taken on the work done in the state over the last 18 years.

Earlier, on January 25, the Bihar chief minister had toured several blocks of the Bhojpur district, as part of his 'Samadhan Yatra'.

At an event on the sidelines of the yatra, at Tirthakoul village of Sandesh block, a farmer, who was in the audience, stood up and demanded provision of canal water for irrigation.

The Bihar CM visited two blocks of Bhojpur district during his yatra. Earlier, on January19, the CM addressed another event at Tirthakoul village of Sandesh block, which was also attended by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The CM was seen marching in the company of his security escorts. There was a crowd of supporters around him chanting 'Nitish Kumar Zindabad'.

The yatra is aimed at reviewing implementation of government schemes and holding meetings with officials.

Kumar kicked off the yatra from West Champaran's Bettiah. A detailed schedule of the yatra has been published by the Cabinet Secretariat Department of Bihar. (ANI)

