As Thalapathy Vijay prepares to transition from a decades-long cinematic career to full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), public interest in his financial standing has reached a new peak. With his final film, Jana Nayagan, caught in a certification row, reports indicate that the superstar has amassed a significant fortune through record-breaking movie fees, a diverse real estate portfolio, and luxury assets. Thalapathy Vijay Shares FIRST Message Amid Divorce Row With Sangeetha Sornalingam, Says ‘Victory Is Certain’ (View Post).

Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth

Recent financial reports, including data from Money Control and other industry trackers, estimate Thalapathy Vijay’s total net worth in 2026 to be between INR 600 crore and INR 700 crore.

His wealth is primarily driven by his status as one of India's highest-paid actors. In 2024, he was reportedly among the nation's top celebrity taxpayers, paying an advance tax of approximately INR 80 crore. Beyond films, his annual income is bolstered by brand endorsements for major names such as Coca-Cola and Sunfeast, commanding roughly INR 10 crore per deal.

Thalapathy Vijay Movie Fees

Vijay's remuneration has seen a steep trajectory in recent years. For his 2024 blockbuster The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), he reportedly earned inr 200 crore.

For his final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan, industry buzz suggests a record-breaking paycheck. While some reports cite an upfront payment of INR 220 crore, others suggest the total package, including potential box-office bonuses, could touch INR 250 crore to INR 275 crore. If confirmed, this would solidify his position at the very top of the Indian film industry’s pay scale.

Property and Real Estate

The actor’s most prominent asset is his sea-facing bungalow on Casuarina Drive in Neelankarai, Chennai. Inspired by futuristic architecture, the property is valued between ₹70 crore and ₹80 crore.

In addition to his primary residence, Vijay has made strategic investments in several prime locations across Tamil Nadu, including properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur and Alwarpet.

These real estate holdings are estimated to contribute significantly to his long-term financial stability as he pivots toward his political career.

Thalapathy Vijay Car Collection

Known for a blend of high-end luxury and practical daily drivers, Vijay’s garage is valued at over INR 8 crore. His collection includes:

Rolls-Royce Ghost: The centrepiece of his fleet, valued at approximately INR 7 crore.

BMW i7 and BMW X6: High-performance luxury sedans and SUVs.

Audi A8 L and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

Ford Mustang: A classic American muscle car.

Practical Vehicles: The actor also maintains an Innova Crysta and a Maruti Suzuki Celerio for low-profile transit.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jana Nayagan’:

Divorce and Dating Rumours

In a significant development in his personal life, reports emerged in March 2026 that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage.

The petition, reportedly filed at the Chengalpattu family court, alleges infidelity as a primary reason for the separation. Sangeetha has sought permanent alimony and the right to reside in the Neelankarai matrimonial home. Speculation has linked the actor to his frequent co-star Trisha Krishnan, particularly after the duo made a coordinated public appearance at a wedding in Chennai. Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence on Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Divorce Case and Infidelity Allegations, Tells Fans He Will Take Care of It (Watch Video).

Addressing the situation during a recent meeting with TVK party workers, Vijay urged supporters not to worry about his personal controversies, stating he would handle these matters himself.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).