Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): In the picturesque village of Jubbarhati, located just 20 kilometres from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, the traditional sport of Thoda--a centuries-old practice involving archery and dance--took centre stage at a vibrant three-day festival. The event, locally known as Naukhi Daali Ka Mela, is not just a celebration of culture but also a powerful message about environmental preservation and religious devotion.

The festival, organized by local enthusiasts and villagers, seeks to protect and promote the ancient tradition of Thoda, a sport believed to date back to the era of the Mahabharata. This year's festival saw enthusiastic participation from villagers across the region, combining traditional music, dance, and sport with prayers to the deity Narsingha (a manifestation of Lord Shiva).

The fair also featured discussions on environmental preservation, with women from the local panchayat taking an active role. The panchayat's efforts in addressing environmental issues were recognized with awards, showcasing how the community integrates traditional values with modern concerns.

As the festival concluded, villagers expressed their desire for greater government involvement to sustain this rich cultural heritage. "We want to attract more youth to this tradition and demand support to promote Thoda as a sport," said Baldev Raj. "Thoda is a sport with deep historical roots, and it is our responsibility to keep it alive for future generations," said Baldev Raj, organizer and chief of the fair committee. "We have only two elders left in our team, but the youth are determined to take this forward. This is not just about sport, it's about preserving our heritage and passing it on." He said

The festival opened with a traditional procession led by the priest's family, followed by rituals performed at the local temple. Participants, armed with bows and arrows, performed dances and competed in the Thoda sport, where they target an opponent's legs, a playful but skilful tradition that has delighted audiences for generations.

The fair is as much about environmental conservation as it is about sport and faith. The festival's name, Naukhi Daali, is derived from a unique tree branch that the villagers consider sacred. "Our ancestors believed that Narsingha Bhagwan resides in this unique branch," explained Ramgopal Thakur, secretary of the village organizing committee. "This tradition reminds us of the importance of protecting nature. Cutting such trees is unthinkable."

"The faith of the villagers in their local deities is reflected through this celebration," said Salig Ram Sharma, the temple priest. "This fair is not only a celebration but also a reflection of our bond with nature and the divine. This festival is organised after one month / of Diwali festival," he said.

The younger generation has taken a keen interest in revitalizing the festival, which has been declining over the years. Many view the festival as a way to promote community unity and steer youth away from negative influences.

"My grandfather used to play Thoda, and now I am proud to carry forward this tradition," said Ashok Thakur, a young Thoda player. "For young people, this sport offers a way to stay connected with our roots and avoid distractions like drugs."

Ashok Thakur, the young player, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for government support. "This sport is not only an important cultural symbol but also a way to keep our youth engaged in something meaningful. We need support to ensure this tradition thrives." Said Thakur.

For the hundreds of villagers who attended, the Thoda festival was more than just a celebration--it was a testament to the enduring spirit of community, faith, and tradition in Shimla's rural heartland. (ANI)

