Guwahati/Nagaon, Jul 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state as his government decided to relax restrictions in Guwahati from Monday after a two-week-long lockdown.

The chief minister, during a meeting with officials, also discussed and finalised the guidelines which will be made effective in the city following the relaxation in curbs, an official statement here said.

Sonowal reviewed steps taken by the health department for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and the arrangements made for their isolation, it said.

He also assessed the challenges faced by people during the lockdown and asked the officials to ensure strict compliance of the health department guidelines when restrictions are eased.

The chief minister discussed strategies that might have to be adopted if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the statement said.

Principal Secretary of Health Department Sameer Sinha apprised Sonowal about the steps taken by the officials to contain the spread of the disease, it said.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and the chief minister's Principal Secretary Sanjay Lohiya were among those present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Nagaon to review the COVID-19 situation in the district, where more than 200 people are undergoing treatment at various government-run hospitals.

He told reporters that the government will make arrangements for more beds to treat COVID-19 patients and establish coronavirus care centres in four schools.

To a question, Sarma said there is no probability of imposing a lockdown in Nagaon district as of now, but the deputy commissioner is empowered to take a decision in this regard, if the need arises.

He also said that the state government is concerned about the spread of Japanese encephalitis, and so far seven people have succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease.

