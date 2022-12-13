New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following opposition protests over the issue of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

After obituary reference were made to those who laid down their lives while foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi (both Congress), T R Baalu (DMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) raised the issue of the border clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded by saying that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the matter at 12 noon.

However, the opposition members did not relent and continued to protests and sought an immediate discussion on the issue.

As the protests continued, Speaker Om Birla announced adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

