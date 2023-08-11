New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday within minutes of beginning its proceedings amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs,

The Opposition MPs demanded the revocation of the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the leader of the opposition in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the suspension matter of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Upper House.

"He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?" Kharge said.

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday over 'deliberate and repeated misconduct' and the matter has been referred to Privileges Committee.

The resolution for the suspension of Chowdhury was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he said.

The House adopted the resolution by voice vote. (ANI)

