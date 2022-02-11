New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday till March 14 after the conclusion of the first half of the budget session.

The House approved the motion of thanks to the President's address during the first half of the session after a reply to the debate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the debate on the union budget for 2022-23 which she presented on February 1. The first half of the budget session commenced on January 31.

The House will again meet at 4 pm on March 14. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till March 14 earlier in the day.

The second part of the session will take from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

