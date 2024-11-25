New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday. The house is set to meet on Wednesday, November 27.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 noon, for nearly an hour right after the commencement of the winter session at 11 AM.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 5-Month Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide at Home After Alleged Dowry Harassment, Leaves Note Blaming In-Laws; Husband Arrested.

On the first day of the session, the parliament also took up obituary references. The Opposition parties immediately demanded discussions on various issues before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house till 12 noon.

Before the separate session of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, a joint session of the Parliament was also held, with the Speaker of the house presiding over the session.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

The Parliament will also be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution tomorrow, on November 26.

The house session concludes on December 20, having a total of 25 days since its commencement today to discuss and pass the upcoming bills.

The Parliament is set to have 16 bills for introduction during its session.

Notably, the Waqf (Amendement) bill is set to be tabled after a comprehensive Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) led by MP Jagdambika Pal collected witness accounts and testimonies from various stakeholders.

Other bills that are listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Earlier today, INDIA bloc leaders of both houses held a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. In the meeting, the leaders decided on a unified opposition strategy to demand discussions on the Adani group allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)