Bengaluru, November 25: A five-month pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Doddabelavangala village of Doddaballapur in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on November 20 after enduring months of harassment from her husband and in-laws. Roopa alias Rathnamma GR, who had married Suresh Kumar in December 2022 after a brief period of office romance, was reportedly subjected to dowry demands shortly after the wedding. A suicide note was later discovered, in which she blamed her husband and in-laws for her suffering.

According to a Times of India report, Roopa had been in constant distress due to the pressure to meet her in-laws’ dowry demands. Roopa’s elder brother, Rohit, stated that the harassment began just three months after the wedding, with frequent demands for more dowry. Despite initially offering 100 grams of gold as a gift and covering wedding expenses, the family claims that Suresh Kumar and his relatives continued to press for more. Roopa confided in her brother about the emotional abuse she had been facing but was unable to escape it. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

On the morning of November 20, Roopa reportedly texted her brother, saying, "I am sorry, brother, please forgive me," and sent a handwritten note detailing the abuse. Rohit attempted to reach out to Suresh Kumar but was unable to prevent the tragedy. Roopa was later found dead in her bedroom, and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Bengaluru Shocker: BBA Student Dies by Suicide After Argument Over Bedsheet With Elder Sister in Chamarajpet.

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway, and Suresh Kumar has been arrested under various sections, including the Dowry Prohibition Act and charges related to dowry death. The police are also looking into the role of Roopa’s in-laws in the incident. Authorities are set to continue the investigation to ensure justice for the victim, who, in her final note, pleaded for accountability and detailed her suffering.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

