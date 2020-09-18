New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5:30 pm on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members.

As the House reassembled at 5 pm, opposition members continued to demand that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur apologise.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks Gym Owners to Follow Preventive Measures Against COVID-19.

Rama Devi, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, then adjourned it for 30 minutes.

The ruckus began during the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

Also Read | Retail Inflation for Farm Workers and Rural Labourers Eases Marginally to 6.32% and 6.28% in August.

After speaking for some time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her deputy Thakur will talk about the PM-CARES Fund.

Thakur alleged that the Congress had misused the PM Relief Fund, following which protesting Congress members walked out of the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)