New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protests by opposition parties on the violence in Manipur.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue and also started shouting slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members not to indulge in sloganeering and requested them to go back to their seats.

While maintaining that there will be no solution to the issues by shouting slogans, Birla told them to allow the Question Hour as important matters are to be discussed.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in around three minutes and now, the House will meet at 2 pm.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon session started on July 20.

