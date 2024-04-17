New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency, the only parliamentary seat covering the entire Union Territory, will go to poll in the general elections in a single phase on April 19.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, which currently represents the seat, are going to lock their horns to register victory on the sole parliamentary constituency for their respective parties.

Also Read | Bihar Migrant Killed in Anantnag: Labourer Raju Shah Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (Watch Video).

The BJP has picked Bishnu Pada Ray, while the Congress has re-nominated Kuldeep Rai Sharma. Congress leader Kuldeep Rai Sharma is the current MP in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In the 2019 general election, Kuldeep Rai Sharma emerged victorious over Vishal Jolly of the BJP by a narrow margin of 1,407 votes.

The voter turnout stood at 65.18 per cent, with 16 candidates contesting the election.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad Not to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

The islands, being located close to Southeast Asia, constitute just 0.2 per cent of India's landmass but account for 30 per cent of the country's 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Notably, Coco Islands, located in the Bay of Bengal, almost 300 kilometres south of the Burmese mainland, hit the headlines just days before Lok Sabha elections when Bishnu Pada Ray claimed that the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had gifted the Coco Islands to Myanmar, an allegation that came amid the ongoing row over Katchatheevu.

"The Congress has always harboured anti-India sentiments. Nehru gifted the Coco Islands, which were part of the Northern Andaman Islands, to Myanmar, which is currently under China's direct control," Ray said while speaking to ANI.

All-round progress of the islands is a desirable goal, with the locals considering the main issues in the Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha constituency to be roads, water, electricity, and transportation facilities.

Mohammed Habib, a long-time resident, sheds light on the challenges faced by the community, stating, "I have been living here since childhood. The problems of water and electricity are persistent in the area. Power breakdowns last for 2-3 hours."

Echoing similar sentiments, Satyanarayana emphasizes the need for continued development efforts while acknowledging existing improvements, remarking, "We face a little bit of a problem with water and electricity in the area, although there has been development. Work has been done for five years, it will be okay if we give them more five years for development."

Raising concern over transportation in the area, a local resident expressed, "Along with water and electricity, we face the issue of transportation. We are small businessmen and can't keep our things on a private ship. Earlier, at least two to three ships used to go to Kolkata annually. We can't afford flights, that is why our business is not growing."

The frustration of unemployment and unfulfilled promises resonates among some residents, as one said, "I haven't got employment up till now. The electricity keeps going out from time to time. I want work done for water and electricity. As long as we have been living here for 6-7 years, the condition is the same."

"People don't have voter ID cards, the condition of roads is not good. There are no facilities for us," a local resident said.

During a recent visit to Andaman, BJP President JP Nadda highlighted the developmental achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two terms in office.

Nadda emphasized that what has been achieved so far is just a glimpse of what's to come. He mentioned that PM Modi has constructed 4 crore solid houses, including 4,000 in Andaman, and has provided 12 crore toilets to uphold the dignity of women. He also pointed out the construction of 22,000 toilets in the area.

"PM Narendra Modi has made 4 crores pucca houses, and he has also made 4,000 houses in Andaman. He (PM Modi) has just shown a trailer in 10 years. PM Modi has made 12 crore toilets to ensure life with dignity for women. In your area, 22,000 toilets were made," Nadda said in a public address in Andaman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)