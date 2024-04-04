Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS-BJP candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the Mandya parliamentary constituency in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19 in seven phases across the country.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were also present with him.

Also Read | Navneet Kaur Rana Caste Certificate Case: Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay High Court Order Cancelling Amravati MP’s Caste Certificate.

Speaking to reporters BS Yediyurappa said, "HD Kumaraswamy is 100 per cent going to win with a big margin... And according to me, we are going to win all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka..."

Before filing the nominations, Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Sri Arkeshwari temple in Mandya.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Campaign in Jammu and Kashmir on April 12 and April 9 Respectively.

"Before submitting the nomination papers as the alliance candidate of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, I offered prayers to goddess Sri Lakshmi Janardana, a deity of the city," HD Kumaraswamy said in a post on X.

JDS-BJP candidate HD Kumaraswamy also took blessings from his father, former PM HD Deve Gowda and mother before filing the nominations.

Earlier, on his candidature from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Kumaraswamy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to solve the crisis regarding water in the state.

"The purpose of the JDS-BJP alliance is to solve the irrigation problems of the state. It is to solve the water problem of our state by ensuring that there is no injustice to the neighbouring states," he said.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 9, and the Janata Dal (Secular) two seats.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)