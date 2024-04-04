Jammu, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in J&K on April 12. Senior BJP leader and Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election from this constituency for the third time. Congress has fielded Chaudhary Lal Singh against the BJP in the constituency.

To garner support for the BJP candidate, PM Modi will address a rally in Udhampur town on April 12. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency on April 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says India Has Democratised Technology, Aims To End Digital Divide.

Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP is seeking re-election from the Jammu-Reasi constituency for the third time. Raman Bhalla of the Congress party is opposing Sharma in this constituency. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Opposition Over Corruption, Expresses Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha Polls Saying 'Few Months Left for Our Third Term To Begin' (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally at Kathua on April 10. And, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain will address a rally at Doda on April 13. Kathua-Udhampur constituency goes to vote on April 19 while the Jammu-Reasi constituency will vote on April 26.

