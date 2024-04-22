Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon as party's candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.

Following the allocation of the ticket, there was a warm welcome from party workers for the former Ludhiana MLA.

Highlighting the pressing issues in Ludhiana, Dhillon emphasized the city's diverse demographics, comprising industrialists, shopkeepers, and businessmen, each with their own set of concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Dhillon said, "There are a lot of issues in Ludhiana. It is such a big city. Here there are many industrialists, shopkeepers, businessman, there are a lot of issues to fight elections here".

Slamming the current Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, for 'lack of work' in the area, Dhillon said, "On what grounds are they going to ask for votes? He has been an MP for ten years now, he hasn't solved any issue till now. He has been examined now, it won't happen again".

"In last ten years what has he done for the area. The one who did not do anything for ten years, wont do anything in future as well," Ranjit Singh said.

Appealing to voters to prioritize character and performance, Dhillon said, "I appeal the people to vote on the character of the candidate. If you see my record as a councillor as an MLA and if I will get a chance again, I will change Ludhiana," he said.

Other leaders who are in fray in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat are, Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP's candidate from Ludhiana who recently quit the Congress party to join the BJP and AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bittu defeated Simarjeet Singh Bains from the Lok Insaaf Party by 76,372 votes. In 2014, he defeated the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Harvinder Singh Phoolka with a margin of 19,709 votes.

In Punjab, the Congress that is going solo in the general elections has fielded Gurjeet Singh Aujla from the Amritsar seat, Amar Singh from Fathgarh Sahib, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bhatinda, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, and Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the INC-led UPA alliance won eight seats, while the NDA secured four.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the last phase on June 1. (ANI)

