Gurugram, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat Rao Inderjit Singh said Wednesday that the atmosphere in the polls is in the favour of the BJP.

The people from all sections of the society are standing with the BJP, Rao said during a press conference after opening the Lok Sabha election office in Sector 15 part 1 here.

He said the BJP's aim is the development of every section. There has been tremendous development in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

On the party's Sankalp Patra, Rao, who has been an MP for five terms from the Gurgaon constituency, said it, with Modi's guarantee, has been made keeping in mind every section and individual of the country. He said Prime Minister Modi has promised in the BJP's manifesto to make all four classes -- poor, youth, farmers and women (GYAN -- garib, yuva, annadata, nari) -- self-reliant. India will be a developed nation when the country celebrates its 100th anniversary of Independence, he said.

On a question, Singh said the slogan of caste was used in the opposition governments. Now the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is going on, he said.

"Record-breaking development works have been done by the central government in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha in the last years. The people want development and hence, the voters have made up their mind in favour of the BJP in the elections", said Rao.

