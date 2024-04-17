New Delhi, April 17: Apple Green Diamond, a distinguished leader in the recrystallised gems industry, announced its pivotal role in enhancing one of India's most sacred traditions. The revered Ram Temple, steeped in religious significance and cultural heritage, now boasts a crown adorned with exquisite gemstones, including multiple Emeralds and a unique Ruby, courtesy of Apple Green Diamond's brand ‘Diamondlite from Japan’.

"This collaboration underscores the company's unwavering commitment to preserving and enriching spiritual legacies through superior craftsmanship and sustainable gemstones," the company said in a statement.

Arun Thapar, the founder and CEO of Apple Green Diamond, personally curated the selection of precious gemstones for the crown. At the centre of the crown sits a prominent 35.81-carat oval Burmese Ruby, lined by emeralds on either side and one above the ruby totalling 22.23 carats. The Burmese Ruby Stone, renowned for its exceptional quality and vibrant hue, holds a special place in the world of gemstones. The Burmese Ruby is a precious stone, appreciated for its intense red colour and its rarity. These gems, meticulously chosen for their quality and spiritual resonance, further enhance the splendour of Ram Lalla's new crown. The ceremonial placement of the crown, during the auspicious event of Basant Panchami, witnessed the participation of devout followers and esteemed dignitaries from across the nation.

Reflecting on this significant contribution, Arun Thapar expressed profound gratitude, stating, "Our involvement in this revered tradition is a privilege and a source of immense pride for the entire Apple Green Diamond team. We are honoured to contribute to the temple's legacy and support the spiritual journey of millions who visit and worship here." The gemstones adorning the crown were selected not only for their unparalleled beauty but also for their ethical and sustainable sourcing, aligning with Apple Green Diamond's commitment to corporate social responsibility. This gesture underscores the company's belief in giving back to the community and supporting initiatives that uphold societal values.