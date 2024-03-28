Hassan (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna filed nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka's Hassan district on Thursday.

The incumbent MP is the son of former minister HD Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Revanna is seeking the mandate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency for the second time.

The BJP-JD(S) alliance announced their seat-sharing arrangement for three seats earlier this month. As per the arrangement, JD(S) will be contesting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Mandya, Kolar and Hassan parliamentary constituencies.

Reportedly, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Mandya.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy claimed that the JD(S) joined the NDA to 'solve' the state's problems while alleging that the alliance with Congress earlier failed the party.

"We joined the NDA alliance to solve the problems of Karnataka. In the past, we lost by allying with Congress. JD(S)-BJP leaders have joined forces and started campaigning in Bengaluru rural constituency," the former CM said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya earlier said that the alliance of the BJP and JD(S) will have a "positive impact" on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Karnataka.

"BJP-JDS coming together has given strength to both parties at the grassroots levels. I'm very confident that in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, this alliance will have a very positive impact. In many seats where our vote share is very good, it will further increase," Surya had told ANI.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

