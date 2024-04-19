Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 19 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma cast his vote at a polling booth in Chawlhhmun, Aizawl, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the lone seat in Mizoram is underway.

K. Vanlalvena from the Mizo National Front (MNF), Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalbiakzama from the Indian National Congress (INC), Vanhlalmuaka from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rita Malsawmi from the Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) are in the electoral fray.

Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte is the independent candidate.

Days before the Lok Sabha polls, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma said that they are neither in alliance with the INDIA bloc nor the ruling NDA.

"We are not supporting anybody. We are neither in INDIA nor NDA...We want to take the final decision in our own hands. Nobody in Delhi should take the final decision for us," Lalduhawma, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief, said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

On the importance of the Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram, Lalduhawma said, "This is about the election of MP, the representative of the people of Mizoram. We have formed the government here. We need an MP who is going to support us and who will be able to cooperate with us."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the MNF's C Lalrosanga won the seat against the INC's Lalnghinglova Hmar by a margin of 8,140 votes. (ANI)

