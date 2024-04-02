Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): Punjab Police, along with teams of paramilitary forces, conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) on Tuesday at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state.

The operation was conducted at the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, as part of confidence-building measures and to tighten the grip over anti-social elements ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CASO was conducted simultaneously from 11 am to 3 pm in all 28 police districts, during which police teams and teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands. Police teams have also checked two-wheelers and four-wheelers stationed at the parking lots of railway stations and bus stands using the VAHAN app during the operation.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs and SSPs were asked to deploy at least two police teams per railway station or bus stand under the supervision of a gazetted officer to carry out this operation.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during this operation," he added. He said that around 221 police teams, involving over 2000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.

Special DGP Shukla further said that over 3851 suspicious persons were checked during the operation conducted at 193 railway stations and 162 bus stands in the state. The police teams have also checked at least 3002 vehicles stationed at the parking lots of railway stations and bus stands using the VAHAN app.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab police have also started a drive to execute non-bailable warrants (NBWs). Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as many as 1717 NBWs have been executed by the Punjab Police, the special DGP said. He said that the Punjab Police has evolved a comprehensive strategy to check the movement of criminals, bootleggers, and drug smugglers at the interstate borders. He said that CPs and SSPs have already been directed to install special nakas and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep vigil around anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions. Meanwhile, Punjab police arrested 618 drug smugglers after registering 433 first information reports (FIRs) since the implementation of the MCC and recovered 37.65 kg of heroin, 60 kg of opium, 10.81 quintals of poppy husk, 40 kg of ganja and Rs 11 lakh drug money from their possession. (ANI)

