Puducherry [India], April 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, stakeholders in Puducherry's tourism sector are rallying for enhanced infrastructure and prioritising attention from lawmakers, particularly concerning parking and traffic congestion.

Puducherry, known for its French colonial heritage, attracts tourists with its charming streets, colonial architecture, and serene beaches. The tourism industry offers a mix of cultural experiences, spiritual retreats, and beachside relaxation. The tourism sector also encompasses hospitality services, eco-tourism initiatives, and cultural events to cater to the diverse interests of travellers.

As the electoral process unfolds, with voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry constituency scheduled for the first phase on April 19, the rallying cry for transformative change in Puducherry's tourism landscape seems to be growing ever louder.

Antony, who works in hospitality services, said that parking is one of the key issues in Puducherry. Sharing his personal experience, he said that it is hard to find a proper place for vehicle parking. His expectation from the local candidates is to look into this issue as a priority.

A similar opinion was also shared by a taxi driver, who complained of facing challenges in securing parking amid the influx of tourists visiting popular attractions.

People operating rental bike services said that Puducherry faces various traffic issues, including congestion in urban areas, a lack of proper infrastructure, insufficient parking facilities, and inadequate public transportation options. Narrow streets in the older parts of the city contribute to traffic jams, especially during peak hours, one of the operators said.

Additionally, the increasing number of vehicles exacerbates congestion and pollution levels. Efforts to alleviate these issues include the development of better road networks, the promotion of alternative modes of transportation, and the improvement of public transport services to reduce reliance on private vehicles, Manikandan, who works in a guest house, said.

Kartik, a tourist, said that he would vote for development, adding that people who work for development should win the election. (ANI)

