Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday discussed the poll strategy with the AAP's Fatehgarh Sahib candidate and party MLAs from assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Mann, the AAP's campaign in-charge for Punjab, took feedback from the lawmakers about their constituencies and also brainstormed ideas with for the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP had won all nine segments that form the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 2022 assembly elections.

Gurpreet Singh GP, the AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, and MLAs Rupinder Singh Happy (Bassi Pathana), Lakhbir Singh Rai (Fatehgarh Sahib), Gurinder Singh (Amloh), Tarunpreet Singh Sond (Khanna), Jagtar Singh (Samrala), Hardeep Singh Mundian (Sahnewal) and Hakam Singh Thekedar (Raikot) were present in the meeting.

Mann also discussed the strategy for the seat with the Fatehgarh Sahib candidate and the MLAs.

He asked the legislators to meet all party office-bearers in the constituency and hold meetings in every village.

He directed the MLAs to promote the AAP dispensation's "pro-Punjab and pro-people" decisions during the last two years and ask the public about the issues that they want raised in Parliament.

Gurpreet Singh GP said the Mann government has done "exceptional" work in the last two years and people are with the AAP.

Farmers got canal water for irrigation, youngsters are getting government jobs on merit and more than 90 per cent of households are getting zero electricity bills, he said.

"The people of Punjab love Chief Minister Mann because he delivered what he promised," the AAP candidate claimed.

He also expressed confidence that the AAP will register victory from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Mann has been meeting AAP candidates and MLAs to discuss strategies for the Lok Sabha polls. He has already met the AAP's Patiala, Faridkot, Sangrur candidates and the local party MLAs.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. PTI

