Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahead of the general elections, scheduled from April 19, the Tripura State Lok Sabha Management Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the near completion of its organizational activities, adhering strictly to the guidelines issued by the party's central leadership.

Rajib Bhattacharya, the president of the State Lok Sabha Election Management Committee said that the BJP aims for the maximum voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Under the direction of BJP National President JP Nadda, every member of the party, from the highest echelons to the booth-level workers, has committed to ensuring an election process that is not only free and fair but also devoid of fear, aiming for maximum voter turnout," he said.

He further said that the Committee's efforts reflect a comprehensive approach to election management, focusing on meticulous planning and execution of strategies to facilitate a smooth electoral process.

Bhattacharya also said that this commitment to peaceful elections underscores the BJP's dedication to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the electoral process remains a safe and dignified exercise for the citizens of Tripura.

"By emphasizing the importance of a free, fair, and fear-free election, the BJP aims to set a standard for electoral conduct, not just in Tripura but across the nation," he added.

Pranajit Singha Roy, the convener of the state committee, while speaking to ANI said that the members of the State Lok Sabha Election Management Committee have been actively involved in reviewing and finalizing the preparations to guarantee a hassle-free voting experience for all participants, emphasizing the importance of full participation by voters from all demographics.

"In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, a committee has been formed consisting of 99 members. Our state president Rajib Bhattacharya is the chairman, and I am the convener. The BJP along with our national president has taken this election very seriously and all the members of our party are working very hard. We had prepared two different committees for both parliamentary seats of the state," Roy said.

Polling for the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura will be held in two phases.

While the Tripura West seat will go to the polls on April 19, voting in the Tripura East seat will be held on April 26, it said.

The bypoll to the Ramnagar assembly constituency will be held on April 19.

The BJP has fielded former CM Biplab Kumar Deb in the Tripura West seat, while Kriti Singh Debbarma, who is the sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, was named as its candidate in the Tripura East seat.

The Congress has named its state president Ashis Kumar Saha as its candidate for the Tripura West constituency, keeping the doors open for a CPI(M) candidate in the Tripura East seat. (ANI)

