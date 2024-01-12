New Delhi, January 12: Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha is likely to adopt the recommendation to revoke the suspension of three Congress MPs - Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Vasanth, sources said on Friday. Three suspended Congress MPs, Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Vasanth, recorded their statement before the Committee of Privileges in connection with a motion adopted by the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023, which led to their suspension.

The Privileges Committee summoned the three MPs on January 12 after the issue of their suspension was referred to the committee for further investigation and a report to be presented to the House. Ramesh Bidhuri Objectionable Remarks Row: BJP MP Skips Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee Meeting.

According to the sources, the MPs strongly asserted that circumstances compelled them to approach the Speaker's podium, emphasizing that they had no intention to violate rules. "They also apologised for their behaviour. The MPs alleged that the government didn't allow them to speak on the floor of the House," sources said.

Now, the Committee of Privileges will examine all aspects and submit the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The committee will meet again on January 29 or 30 to adopt the report to revoke the suspension of these MPs and submit the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker. MPs Suspended From Parliament: Congress Working Committee Resolution Condemns Suspension of 143 MPs; Says Democracy ‘Under Assault’.

Sunil Singh (chairman), K Suresh, Kalyan Banerjee, TR Balu and two other members of the committee were present in today's meeting. A record-breaking 146 MPs were suspended from Parliament in the recently concluded Winter Session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)