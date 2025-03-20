New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The two Houses of Parliament witnessed adjournments on Thursday amid protests by DMK and other opposition members over their demands.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day without transacting any major business.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon, 2 pm, and later for the day, and the Rajya Sabha until 12 noon, 12.15 pm, 2 pm, and later for the day. DMK members protested in the two Houses over their concerns over the Centre's proposed delimitation.

Amid sloganeering by opposition members, Speaker Om Birla said the House runs by norms and decorum. He disapproved of any member wearing a T-shirt and said the House would not function with such behaviour by members.

He said members should read Rule 349 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business.

Birla said some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity of the House which is not acceptable.

Speaking with ANI later, DMK MP Kanimozhi said BJP members had also carried out protests when they were in opposition.

"This is a new rule they've invented this morning... We have seen members of different parties coming to the Parliament in clothes with slogans written on them. BJP has also protested inside the Parliament. But when the opposition protests, they are not able to take it," Kanimozhi said.

Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh accused the opposition MPs of imposing their own rules and regulations to run the House.

"Speaker conducts the House with some rules and regulations. But now the opposition has decided they will try to run the House, the Constitution according to their rules. If it doesn't suit them, they won't let the House run," Singh told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha, too, faced repeated adjournments over protests by DMK members over delimitation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress MPs, including the party's Punjab chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, staged a protest in the Parliament premises against the Punjab and central governments over the eviction of farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu borders.

Congress leaders also raised concern over other issues affecting farmers in the region.

"The way atrocities have been done on farmers, I condemn it. The real face of the governments that used to say that we are well-wishers of the farmers has been exposed," Warring said.

Police officials have evicted protesting farmers from the Shambu and Khanauri border.

Security was also heightened at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades erected at the border to restrict farmers' movement further from where they were sitting on a protest over various demands.

The police officials used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border.

Several farmer leaders were detained by the police, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher on Wednesday.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4. (ANI)

