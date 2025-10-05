New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) scheduled to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados, from October 5 to 12, according to the official statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

An Indian Parliamentary Delegation consisting of Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Anurag Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) and CPA Executive Committee Member; D. Purandeswari, MP (Lok Sabha) and CWP Steering Committee Member; K Sudhakar, MP (Lok Sabha); Rekha Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha); Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, MP (Rajya Sabha); Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha and PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, will be attending the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) scheduled to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados, from October 5 to 12.

This annual conference will also be attended by 36 presiding officers and 16 secretaries from 24 state/UT legislatures from across India who are also members of the CPA.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the General Assembly of this Conference on the topic "The Commonwealth--A Global Partner".

During the conference, seven workshops will be held on various subjects.

The speaker would be chairing the Workshop on "Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide".

The Executive Committee of CPA will be meeting during the course of the Conference, which will be attended by Anurag Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha), as the Treasurer of CPA, along with Bishwajit Daimary, Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, who is one of the Regional Representatives in the CPA Executive Committee from the Indian Region.

D Purandeswari, MP (Lok Sabha), would be attending the meeting of the "Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Steering Committee".She will also be a panellist at the CWP Conference session on the topic "Good Practices and Strategies to Realising Gender-Sensitive Parliaments across the Commonwealth".

Other members of the delegation, including Presiding Officers from state/UT legislatures, will also participate in various workshops and the General Assembly of the Conference.

During this visit, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will also hold bilateral meetings and interact with his counterparts from other Commonwealth countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker of the Lok Sabha is also expected to meet with the leadership of Barbados and interact with members of the Indian diaspora during his stay in Barbados. (ANI)

