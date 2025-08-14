New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has greeted the nation on the eve of Independence Day. In a message shared with citizens, Birla highlighted the significance of August 15 in fostering pride and self-respect among Indians, said a statement from Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In his message, Birla said, "My dear countrymen and brothers and sisters of Kota-Bundi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 79th Independence Day. This day of 15th August awakens a sense of pride and self-respect in the heart of every Indian. On this day, we pay heartfelt tribute to countless freedom fighters, revolutionaries and national heroes whose unwavering struggle, sacrifice, and dedication secured our independence."

"It is a matter of great pride that today, India stands as the world's largest democracy and one of its leading economies. We have emerged as a global leader in diverse fields such as science, medicine, technology, space, and sports. Today's India is defined by self-respect and self-reliance. We must safeguard this hard-won freedom, uphold its dignity, and strive to build a more prosperous nation for future generations," Birla emphasised.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further asserted that there was a time when 40 crore Indians turned the dream of an independent India into reality through their unwavering hard work.

"Today, I am confident that 140 crore Indians, through their collective efforts, will fulfil the vision of a prosperous nation. This Independence Day, let us pledge to fulfill all our duties with sincerity, loyalty and dedication," he said.

"With these sentiments, I once again extend my greetings and best wishes to all of you on Independence Day," read his message further.

Notably, the Nation will celebrate the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

