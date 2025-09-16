Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the Indian AI Summit organised by Dev Sanskriti University in Haridwar.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Speaker Om Birla, CM Dhami, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Chinmayanand Pandya, and other distinguished guests.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the modern era. He said that AI is being applied across multiple fields and should be integrated with spiritual values. He added that AI should serve as a medium to share India's knowledge and culture with the world.

Stressing the harmony between science and spirituality, he expressed hope that Dev Sanskriti University would make significant contributions to strengthening future generations through technological innovation.

CM Dhami thanked Dev Sanskriti University and Dr Chinmayanand Pandya for organising the summit aimed at fostering synergy between spirituality and science.

He highlighted that ancient Indian culture reflects a unique confluence of knowledge, science, and spirituality. He noted that Sanatan culture is not solely based on faith and belief but also embodies deep scientific thought, reflection, and research. This uniqueness, he said, has enabled Indian culture to contribute countless scientific discoveries to the world.

The Chief Minister further stated that AI, alongside science and technology, is profoundly influencing every aspect of human life today. AI is not only making daily life easier but is also driving innovation in industries, healthcare, education, agriculture, and several other fields. If used with the right intent and direction, AI can bring transformative improvements across sectors and play a vital role in enhancing people's lives.

Dr. Chinmayanand Pandya, Asia Commissioner of the UN Special Commission on Faith and Artificial Intelligence, noted that AI is no longer confined to the technology sector alone but is revolutionising education, healthcare, industry, and security. However, he also highlighted growing concerns related to ethics, privacy, data protection, and employment.

Through a video message, Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (Switzerland), shared his perspective on the global role of AI.

On this occasion, Dr Abhishek Singh (CEO, National AI Mission, Government of India), Robert Trager, William Jones, Swami Rupendra Prakash, Stuart Russell, Jaan Tallinn, and Dr. Sachin Chaturvedi (Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University), along with several other AI experts, also shared their insights. (ANI)

