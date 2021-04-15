New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a virtual meeting of the presiding officers of the legislative bodies in the country and other leaders on the subject 'prevailing COVID-19 situation and the role and responsibility of public representatives' on April 19.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, among other leaders of Opposition, will also attend the meeting.

"Apart from the presiding officers of state legislatures, minister of parliamentary affairs, chief whips and leaders of Opposition in state legislatures will also join the virtual meeting," as per an official statement.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over two lakh new infections on Wednesday, according to the union health ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases.

India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123. (ANI)

