New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will inaugurate a two-day Orientation Programme for Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, according to officials.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, will deliver the Key Note Address, and the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will deliver the Welcome Address.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Activates Application Status Link for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Status.

The Minister of the Delhi Government, Pravesh Sahib Singh, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi, will also address the Members.

Ministers in the Delhi Government and Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will attend the inaugural session of the Orientation Programme. Additionally, the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, will deliver a Vote of Thanks.

Also Read | Beijing 'Appreciates' PM Narendra Modi's 'Positive Remarks' on China-India Relations During Lex Fridman Podcast, Says Willing To Work With Delhi.

During the two-day Orientation Programme, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members & Capacity Building'.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25.

"Hon'ble Members are informed that the Second Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, 24th March 2025, at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi. Sittings of the Legislative Assembly have been tentatively fixed for 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 March 2025. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," Legislative Assembly Secretariat, NCT stated.

It further stated that on March 24, government business will be held, and on March 25, the Budget will be presented. On March 26, a general discussion will be held on the Budget, on March 27, consideration and passing of the Budget will be held and on March 28, private members' bill and resolutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)