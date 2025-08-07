New Delhi, August 7: The Lok Sabha on Thursday will begin its proceedings with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an explanatory statement, placing reasons for "immediate legislation by promulgation" of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. According to a list of business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House.

The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament. The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration." Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Kiren Rijiju Says SIR of Electoral Rolls Being Conducted by ECI Cannot Be Discussed in Lok Sabha As the Matter Is Sub-Judice.

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill of 2025, which aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline.

The bill aims to "establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports; establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports." NDA Parliamentary Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Felicitated for Success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Key Resolutions Passed (Watch Video).

"Ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes; and address matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business read.

Furthermore, various reports of committee on the welfare of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes will be presented in the lower house, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Faggan Singh Kulaste will present fourth report on the subject "Reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the services and in the allotment of commercial and residential accommodation of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao will present the fifth report on the subject "Role of autonomous bodies/educational Institutions like Central Universities, Engineering Colleges, IIMs, IITs, Medical Institutes in socio-economic development and implementation of reservation policy for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with specific reference to University of Delhi."

BJP MPs Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will present the reports of the standing committee on defence, highlighting the action taken by the government on the recommendations in the previous reports on demands for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2024-25. Earlier on Wednesday, the Parliament passed two key maritime bills in a single day, a first for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the second one is the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, leading the way for a modern, efficient and globally aligned maritime policy framework in India.

The Lok Sabha cleared the 'Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024', aimed at streamlining maritime governance with a modern and internationally compliant approach.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)