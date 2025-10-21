New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Office of the Lokpal of India has reportedly begun the process of purchasing BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury cars by issuing a public tender.

The move, initiated on October 16, marks a significant step in strengthening the anti-corruption body's administrative and logistical framework.

The said tender invites bids from interested suppliers to provide the high-end sedans, each priced at over Rs 60 lakh, according to automobile market estimates. The evaluation of bids is scheduled to begin on November 7, officials familiar with the development reportedly said.

As per reports, the Lokpal plans to acquire seven BMW 330 Li cars, with the total cost expected to exceed Rs 5 crore. Once the vehicles are delivered, BMW will reportedly conduct a week-long training programme for the Lokpal's drivers and staff, covering the vehicles' systems, safety features, and operational instructions. The procurement is said to be part of the Lokpal's broader efforts to streamline its transport and administrative facilities.

The Lokpal is an independent anti-corruption authority in India, created to represent the public interest and investigate corruption allegations at the national level. It was established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, enacted by Parliament following the Jan Lokpal movement led by social activist Anna Hazare in 2010.

The current Chairperson of the Lokpal is Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The Lokpal reportedly has the authority to investigate corruption complaints against the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and central government officials from Groups A, B, C, and D.

Its jurisdiction also extends to chairpersons, members, and officers of any board, corporation, or trust established by an Act of Parliament or funded by the Central Government, as well as societies or trusts receiving foreign contributions above Rs 10 lakh. While the Lokpal functions at the national level, similar bodies known as Lokayuktas handle corruption matters at the state level. (ANI)

