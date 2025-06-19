New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A man accused of murdering his wife in London last year has approached the Delhi High Court against a Delhi Court order declaring him a proclaimed offender (PO). However, the High Court denied any immediate relief and listed the matter in July.

Justice Pratibha M Singh refused to stay the order and said, " This matter will require consideration. This is not a case for the vacation bench."

"Deceased stated to have died under mysterious circumstances in the UK. This would require considerations. If the petitioner is arrested, his legal remedies can be availed," Justice Singh said.

The matter has been listed on July 15 for hearing before the roster bench.

Advocate Varun Deswal argued for the accused and submitted that the Order declaring him PO was passed without following the due procedure. No notice under 41A (Appearance before the Police) was ever issued.

The accused was declared a PO on May 1.

The Public Prosecutor (PP) opposed the submissions and submitted a report from the UK Interpol. He said the report is very confidential and gives details on what happened.

After perusing the report, Justice Singh asked the counsel for the accused, "What is the urgency? This is a PO case."

Counsel for the accused submitted that the accused (PO) can be arrested at any time, and his properties are at risk of being attached.

PP opposed the submissions and said to surrender, go to jail, and apply for bail.

The victim was allegedly murdered by her husband in the UK. Thereafter, he fled the UK and is absconding. Last, he was spotted in Gurugram.

It is stated that one of the parents is on bail, one in custody. Delhi Police had arrested the parents on March 14.

This is a case of alleged cruelty and dowry death. An FIR was lodged at Police Station Palam Village on 03.12.2024 under Section 498A, 406, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 85, 316, 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2025. Later on section related to Dowry death was added by the Delhi Police.

Earlier, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against the husband. (ANI)

