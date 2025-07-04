By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet against the husband, in-laws, sister in law and two other relatives of a woman who was killed in London in November 2024. The Chargesheet has been filed under sections related to cruelty, dowry death and criminal breach of trust. A cruelty case was registered at the Palam Village police station. London police are investigating the murder case.

The deceased was allegedly murdered by her husband in London on 14 November, 2024. Her body was found in the boot of the car parked in a parking space. Thereafter, the husband fled from the UK.

He is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender on May 1. Earlier, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against the husband.

The Dwarka court took the charge sheet on record on July 1. The copies have been supplied, and the matter has been listed for scrutiny of documents on July 19.

While dealing with the husband's plea against the ( Proclaimed Offender) PO order, Justice Pratibha M Singh refused to stay the order and said, " This matter will require consideration. This is not a case for the vacation bench."

"Deceased stated to have died under mysterious circumstances in the UK. This would require considerations. If the petitioner is arrested, his legal remedies can be availed," Justice Singh said.

While opposing the plea, the Public Prosecutor (PP) submitted a report from the UK Interpol. He said that the report is very confidential. It gives details on what happened.

The victim was allegedly murdered by her husband in the UK. Thereafter, he fled the UK and went into hiding. Last, he was spotted in Gurugram.

It is stated that one of the parents is on bail, while the other is in custody. Delhi Police had arrested the parents on March 14.

An FIR was lodged at Police Station Palam Village on 03.12.2024 under Section 498A, 406, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Sections 85, 316, 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2025. Later on, a section related to Dowry death was added by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

