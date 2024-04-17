Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain spoke about the details of preparations for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state and said that they are looking forward to crossing 80 per cent voter turnout.

"We hope to cross 80 per cent voter turnout in this election as the voters here are aware. 185 companies of security forces are deployed in the state. Those with a history of electoral offences have been bound down. Export and import of liquor is banned in the state. Till now, more than Rs 16 crores worth of cash, liquor etc seized," Pawan Kumar Sain told ANI.

"No interference in the poll process by underground elements will be tolerated and stringent action will be initiated against such activities," he added.

There are a total of 2,226 polling stations in the state, 480 polling booths fall under shadow areas, while 588 booths have been identified as critical and 443 as vulnerable.

Arunachal Pradesh has two parliamentary constituencies, Arunachal East and Arunachal West. The Assembly polls will be held concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections for the two seats in Arunachal on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

