Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday wrote to the Kerala Governor, seeking a probe into allegedirregularities in awarding contracts for renovation works and projects in the Assembly complex to various companies by the Speaker.

In the letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he expressed "shock" over the "extravagance" in revamping work of a hall and other works in the complex, for which Rs 100 crore contracts were allegedly awarded to various companies, "with the lion's share going to Uralungal Labour Contract Co- operative Society (ULCCS)."

"All these were done at the behest of the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, with scant regard for the due process," he alleged.

The LoP also charged that Rs 16.65 crore had been spent to renovate the hall for 'Loka Kerala Sabha' (convention of Non Resident Keralites by the government) in 2020, despite his assurance that the cost would be cut to half.

"On the contrary, Rs 12 crore of this amount was disbursed to ULCSS in relaxation of the stringent economic measures in force during the COVID-19 pandemic," Chennithala alleged.

He also alleged that another multi-crore project, e- niyamasabha, to make the Assembly paperless, was given to ULCCS and an advance amount of Rs 13.59 crore, which was30 per cent of the project cost, was handed over to the Society.

To clear the air of apprehensions in the mind of the people about 'murky' deals, it was imperative to have a fair and free investigation, he said and requested the Governor to order a probe.

The Speaker had rejected the charges levelled by the LoP and BJP at separate press meets here on Thursday,saying the contracts were given to ULCCS as per a Government Order, as it had a good track record in the construction field and in the Information Technology sector.

He had also said the cost of renovation was not Rs 16 crore, but Rs nine crore.

As part of the paperless initiative, MLAs havebeen given an interactive and advanced touchscreen at their seats to be used when the House is in session, he said.

